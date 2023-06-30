Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:ST opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Articles

