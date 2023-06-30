Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

