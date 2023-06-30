Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $363.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.