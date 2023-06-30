Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $301,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 54,117 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

