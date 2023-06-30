Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $653,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

