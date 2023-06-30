Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

