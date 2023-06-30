Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $447,000 in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Utz Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.16 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 161.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.00%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $54,881.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at $64,103,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dylan Lissette acquired 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $54,881.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,103,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

