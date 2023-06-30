Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $479,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

