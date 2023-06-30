Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $538,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 0.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

