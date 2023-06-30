Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 5,863 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BXC opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $866.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

