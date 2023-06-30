Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

