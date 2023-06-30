Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,465.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.