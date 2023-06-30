Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 29,242 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,242 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.