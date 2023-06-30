Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yext by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.07 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

