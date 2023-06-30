Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Universal Display by 127.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Universal Display Trading Up 2.6 %
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.
Universal Display Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
