OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) PT Lowered to $3.50

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HSBC from $8.60 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.
OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OCFT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.33 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.
