Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 461,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 451,484 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $17.89.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $1,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

