Oppenheimer Lowers Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. Research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 13,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 128,706 shares of company stock worth $375,292. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

