Optas LLC Buys 170 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $476.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.