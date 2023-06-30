Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Up 1.4 %

OXLCL opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

