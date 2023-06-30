Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 677,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 102,969 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

