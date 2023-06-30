Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.36. 23,195,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 56,602,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

