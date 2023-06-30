Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW opened at $253.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 402.12, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $255.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

