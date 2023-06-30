Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Director David Sgro Sells 3,721 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) Director David Sgro sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $24,558.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,946 shares in the company, valued at $415,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Sgro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, June 29th, David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $69,093.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.