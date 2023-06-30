Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
