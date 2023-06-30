Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 518 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

