Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 745 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,154,047. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $154.28 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $415.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

