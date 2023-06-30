Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,964 shares of company stock worth $62,350,058. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys stock opened at $427.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

