Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 164,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

