Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 982,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 87,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

