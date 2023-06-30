Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

