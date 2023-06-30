Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $300.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $302.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

