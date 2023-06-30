Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.25 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

