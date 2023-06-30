Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.