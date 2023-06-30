Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,964 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.