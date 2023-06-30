Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 9,829 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

