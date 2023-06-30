Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

