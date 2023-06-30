Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.
PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.
Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.