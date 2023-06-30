Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

