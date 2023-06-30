Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $313.68 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

