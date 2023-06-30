Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRFree Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

