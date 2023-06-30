Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $17.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $867,934. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $491.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.38 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

