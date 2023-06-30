PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $77.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,229 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,193,000 after purchasing an additional 281,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

