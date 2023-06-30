PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Core Alternative Capital’s 5th Largest Position

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.6% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.53. The company has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.