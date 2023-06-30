PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.53. The company has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.