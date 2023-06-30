Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Free Report) is one of 281 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Permanent TSB Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 1162 3282 3214 9 2.27

Profitability

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 330.71%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 32.38% 8.97% 0.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.58 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $2.77 billion $664.23 million 251.92

Permanent TSB Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group rivals beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

