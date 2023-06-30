Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 115.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,873,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,877 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 44,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 323.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.