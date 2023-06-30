Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

