Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

