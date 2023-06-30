Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Read More
