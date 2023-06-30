Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $27.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

PINS stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,273 shares of company stock worth $14,607,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

