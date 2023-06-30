Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Head to Head Survey

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) and Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and Dynex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 111.76%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Dynex Power.

This table compares Pixelworks and Dynex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -32.82% -48.44% -20.26% Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Dynex Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.35 -$16.03 million ($0.38) -4.47 Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dynex Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks.

Summary

Pixelworks beats Dynex Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Dynex Power

Dynex Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies. Its integrated circuit products are used in applications in the aerospace industry. The company was founded on June 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Lincoln, the United Kingdom.

